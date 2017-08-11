TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1402
|5.1437
|Pound Sterling
|5.6804
|5.6874
|Swiss Franc
|4.5370
|4.5408
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4452
|3.4471
|S/African Rand
|0.3274
|0.3278
|Australian Dollar
|3.4503
|3.4557
Kenyatta wins Kenya presidential election
Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has been re-elected following Tuesday’s vote, the national electoral commission has announced.
Mr Kenyatta, who has been in office since 2013, took 54.3% of votes, ahead of his rival Raila Odinga, with 44.7%.
But the opposition coalition rejected the commission’s announcement before the results were declared, calling the process a “charade”.
International observers have described the election as free and fair.

