Hold ‘corrupt’ officials accountable – Osafo Maafo to auditors

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo has charged internal auditors to exhibit transparency and efficiency in their line of duty.

He has also admonished them to hold public officials who are found culpable in shady deals accountable.

Mr. Maafo believes this will propel the needed progress of the public sector.

“Our resources are not enough concerning the huge development gap that exists today and the high demand for various partner groups and services that put pressure on our resources. This is where we are and no one else can take us out of this situation except ourselves,” he said.

The Senior Minister was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Annual Internal Audit Conference.

On behalf of the President, Mr. Osafo Maafo advised the auditors to be the reason public sector workers remain transparent in their line of duty.

“In this regard, I am convinced that efficient and sound management of our national resources and indeed our tax payers' money will definitely be a hall mark in our efforts to develop a country to the level of Ghana beyond needs. Accountability is important if we are to make progress in our developmental efforts.”


By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

Business & Finance

