Egypt train crash death toll rises to 36

AFP
2 hours ago | Egypt
Two trains collided outside the Egyptian city of Alexandria, killing at least 21 people, the health ministry says.
Two trains collided outside the Egyptian city of Alexandria, killing at least 21 people, the health ministry says. By Jenny VAUGHAN (AfP/AFP/File)

Cairo (AFP) - The death toll from the collision between two trains in Egypt on Friday has risen to 36, the health ministry said in a statement.

The accident also injured 123 people, the ministry said.

