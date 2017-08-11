TOP STORIES
You cannot shake hand with a clenched fist, an open hand receives a warm handshake.By: Obe Lanre
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1402
|5.1437
|Pound Sterling
|5.6804
|5.6874
|Swiss Franc
|4.5370
|4.5408
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4452
|3.4471
|S/African Rand
|0.3274
|0.3278
|Australian Dollar
|3.4503
|3.4557
Egypt train crash death toll rises to 36
Cairo (AFP) - The death toll from the collision between two trains in Egypt on Friday has risen to 36, the health ministry said in a statement.
The accident also injured 123 people, the ministry said.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Egypt