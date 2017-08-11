modernghana logo

Stranded pilgrims will make it for Saudi Arabia – Hajj Board

CitiFMonline
34 minutes ago | General News

The National Hajj Board has assured that the over 500 stranded prospective pilgrims will be airlifted to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj later on Friday.

The Public Relations Officer of the board Abdulai Rahman Alhassan Gomdah explained to Citi News that the delay was from the airline’s end.

“We don't know the cause of the delay but there has been a delay on the part of the airline but as I speak, we have received word that the aircraft is airborne and will soon touch down at the Tamale airport.”

Mr. Alhassan Gomdah said the Hajj board had done its part and pilgrims were ready for the flight.

“The pilgrims are holed up at the Tamale Stadium awaiting their movement to the Tamale Airport so anytime the aeroplane touches down, they will be brought to the airport for the airport for the airlift.”

He further assured that “definitely they would be leaving today. Otherwise, the Vice President wouldn't have been waiting. He is still waiting in Tamale.”

The original fight for the stranded pilgrims was scheduled for 8:30 pm on Thursday, August 10.

Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia remained in Tamale after a pre-departure Durbar at the Tamale Sports Stadium to bid them farewell but eventually got disappointed.

Five flights were scheduled to fly direct from the Tamale Airport to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.


By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana

