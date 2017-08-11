TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1402
|5.1437
|Pound Sterling
|5.6804
|5.6874
|Swiss Franc
|4.5370
|4.5408
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4452
|3.4471
|S/African Rand
|0.3274
|0.3278
|Australian Dollar
|3.4503
|3.4557
Prosecution To Keep NDC Busy In Opposition...As They Cough Out Stolen State Monies—Hon. Collins Amankwa
Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Hon Collins Amankwa, has revealed that members of the NDC will be kept busy in opposition because the NPP government will prosecute and jail all persons who stole government money.
According to him, Government has no money to work with because some members of the erstwhile Mahama administration took it upon themselves to steal and misuse government money and the Nana Addo led administration was going to make sure every money is accounted for.
“We will make sure every money that has been wasted will be accounted for. There is a lot of money that cannot be accounted for but we will retrieve all by using the office of the special prosecutor, Attorney General and others” – he said to Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Agoo TV.
He added the government was focused on implementing policies that will get Ghana back on a stage that other African countries will make reference to it.
His comments comes on the back of complains made by the president that he inherited an empty coffers from the previous administration adding that Ghanaians should exercise patience and confidence in his government because they are going to fulfil all promises made.
