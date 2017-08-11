modernghana logo

Accra Goes Tribeless This September!

Scribe News
1 hour ago | General News

Set in a ghetto, Kobina Ansah’s new play TRIBELESS hits Accra this September. Known for his plays This Family Is Not For Sale Season 1 and 2, I Want To Sue God and My Wife-In-Law, his latest promises to be the most electrifying piece he’s ever staged.

It touches on day-to-day themes such as streetism, tribalism and resilience in life.

The four-cast play is a buffet of excitement, betrayal and greed. It’s a potpourri of romance, fun, motivation, energy and comedy. TRIBELESS is a fun stage play that tells the story of four ghetto friends who had one common dream despite their differences.

These squatters are wound together by destiny― one tomboy of a trotro conductor, one rapper of a pickpocket, one sweet-voiced head porter and one dancing hawker. The going gets tough and the tough must get going. They decide to use what they have to get what they want, thus, form a music/dance group, TRIBELESS. Just when they are about to hit the jackpot of a competition, conflict sets in within and without.

Will greed get in their way? Will they ever achieve their dreams? Will TRIBELESS break apart? Will the love birds still hold on despite all the conflicts?

Catch all the twists and turns of this musical on Saturday and Sunday, 16th and 17th September, 2017 at the E.T.S Drama Studio (University of Ghana). First show is 5pm. Second show is 8pm. A single ticket goes for GHC20 and triple, GHC50.

“TRIBELESS is not for everybody. It’s for those who have a dream. It’s for the ambitious!” Kobina Ansah reminded.

General News

