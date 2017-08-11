TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1402
|5.1437
|Pound Sterling
|5.6804
|5.6874
|Swiss Franc
|4.5370
|4.5408
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4452
|3.4471
|S/African Rand
|0.3274
|0.3278
|Australian Dollar
|3.4503
|3.4557
PBC Shares Moves Up on Stock Market
Accra, Aug. 11, CDA Consult – The PBC Limited, a major player in the Cocoa Industry with tremendous growth in all aspects of its core business activities’ shares went up by 25 per cent to close at GHc0.05 per share on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) trading.
PBC Limited has over the years operated in an environment of stiff competition with other Licensed Buying Companies for cocoa from farmers however the company has remained the highest cocoa purchaser for COCOBOD among the other LBCs with a market share of about 31 per cent.
Enterprise Group Limited (EGL) tagged as the oldest insurance company in Ghana, listed on GSE in 1991 as the first insurance company to be publicly listed in Ghana also rose by 2.4 per cent to close at GHc2.97 per share.
Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) a Ghanaian agribusiness firm dealing in the Oil Palm Plantation edged by 0.4 per cent to close at GHc5.08 per share Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market Expert analysis of trading activities obtained by CDA Consult in Accra, on Friday indicated.
The only loser for the session was GCB Bank Limited ascribed as the second largest bank in Ghana by net profit and total assets, which slipped by 0.2 per cent to close at GHc5.14 per share.
According to Nordea Capital Investment Stock Experts, the agribusiness and financial sectors witnessed investor interest as four equities experienced price changes; this sent the benchmark GSE-Composite Index upwards by 0.1 per cent to close the session at 2,277.7 points.
Liquidity and turnover however declined by 34.1 per cent and 61.4 per cent respectively compared to the previous session.
The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GHc0.3344 with a Year-to-date return of 21.64 per cent.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) offering a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedication to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
Nordea Capital develops investment products that are relevant to the market and that we believe are designed to produce consistent, competitive investment performance.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
