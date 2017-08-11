TOP STORIES
ABL Commits To Smart Drinking Agenda
Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), in collaboration with the BREW Fellowship of the Rotary Club, has called for a smart drinking approach to combat excessive drinking to commemorate International Beer Day (IBD).
Speaking at the event dubbed, 'Brewers Brunch,' ABL's Legal & Corporate Affairs Director, Adjoba Kyiamah, said the company's focus has evolved from raising awareness on responsible drinking to Smart Drinking, which takes a more collaborative approach with public and private partners to promote alcohol health literacy, reduce underage drinking, achieve lower alcohol beer products and influence individual behaviours to reduce the harmful effects of immoderate alcohol use.
She noted that as a subsidiary of ABInBev, the world's largest brewer, the company was morally and ethically enjoined to ensure consumers' experiences with beer are positive.
“Indeed the call for smart, responsible and healthy drinking habits among Ghanaians fits strategically into our Global Smart Drinking Goals, which aims largely at combating, by 2025, harmful drinking habits, including underage drinking, drunk driving and binge drinking.”
She emphasised that to this end, ABL has adopted and was committed to spearheading best practices, including changing behaviour, beyond creating awareness on the harmful effects of excessive drinking.
Moses Aryee, President and founder of the BREW Fellowship, commended ABL's push for a collaborative effort towards attaining positive drinking outcomes, highlighting similar efforts the Fellowship has initiated.
He noted that since its establishment in 2014, 'the Fellowship has sought to forge relationships with breweries so together we can be a force for good.
For instance, our work with concerned bodies on providing access to clean water for slum dwellers possesses the potential to improve quality of life in multiple ways.”
Dubbing the event 'Brewers' Brunch', ABL also used the opportunity to conduct members of the Beers Rotarians Enjoy Worldwide (BREW) Fellowship through its beer-brewing process, a tour of the company's packaging plant together with the new plant currently under construction and a beer tasting session.
The International Beer Day is celebrated globally and annually.
