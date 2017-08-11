TOP STORIES
A GOOD FACE IS ALWAYS NOT WHAT IS IN THE HEART BECAUSE THE HEART IS VERY BROAD AND DEEP.By: LEVOOO!!! - FLENSBU
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1402
|5.1437
|Pound Sterling
|5.6804
|5.6874
|Swiss Franc
|4.5370
|4.5408
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4452
|3.4471
|S/African Rand
|0.3274
|0.3278
|Australian Dollar
|3.4503
|3.4557
Famous Boateng Wins Shell Global Award
Famous Boateng (2nd left) receives his awards from Ebenezer Faulkner, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, at an earlier presentation in Movenpick Hotel, flanked by some staff from Shell Brand International
A 25-year-old Ghanaian, Famous Boateng, has been crowned as the 2016 Regional and Global Forecourt Service Champion at the Shell Global Smiling Stars Programme in New York, USA.
Prior to this recognition, he was adjudged as the 2016 Best Service Champion for Ghana.
These awards make Famous Boateng the first Ghanaian, first African and the first person from a licensed market to have won the local league, regional and ultimately winning the global award at the Shell Global Customer Excellence Awards.
For his reward, Famous Boateng got a cash prize of $25,000, two plaques (silver and gold), an autographed model helmet from the four-time Ferrari Formula One World Champion, Sebastian Vettel and Shell branded souvenirs.
In addition, Famous Boateng will embark on an all-expense paid trip to the next Smiling Stars event in Dubai.
Out of total votes of 1,500, Famous Boateng impressively pulled 1,100 votes competing with 500,000 Shell Quality Marshalls from Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Australia.
The Smiling Stars Programme, organised by Shell, is an annual event that rewards Shell service station sales staff from around the world for exceptional performance.
Shell believes that ‘people make the difference real’, hence the institution of the programme.
Famous Boateng began his career as a pump attendant at the Ashaiman Town Centre Shell service station and witnessed a remarkable progress through hard work, dedication and excellent customer service, which endeared him to the hearts of his customers, supervisor and managers.
A representative of Shell Brand International, Annie Kennedy, expressed her excitement that someone from the African market has won the ultimate prize at the Smiling Stars event.
Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Ebenezer Faulkner, expressed his admiration for Famous Boateng and his proactive initiatives aimed at ensuring customer satisfaction at all times.
Famous Boateng advised his colleagues to always put the customers first to ensure optimum customer satisfaction.
A business desk report
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance