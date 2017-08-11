TOP STORIES
Select Committee On Trade, Industry And Tourism Happy With GCNet’s Preparedness Towards Paperless Transaction At The Ports
The Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism have expressed satisfaction at preparedness of GCNet for the implementation of the paperless transaction at the ports.
The delegation, which was led by Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Nana Amaniampong paid a working visit to GCNet to ascertain the company’s level of preparedness ahead of the implementation of the programme. It was also to determine the challenges facing the company and what support it required to play an effective role in realising the project goal.
Briefing the team, the Product Development Manager of GCNet, Mr. Carl Sackey explained that GCNet’s systems had been designed to support a paperless regime since 2002.
He assured the delegation that following the directive by the Vice President, GCNet had developed enhancements to the electronic delivery order and online container booking platforms of its systems which are being configured to eliminate all forms of paper processing in the clearance chain.
He also announced that GCNet had kick-started piloted paperless operation from August 1 in Takoradi and intended scaling it up to Tema to test the readiness of the e-applications configured for the September 1, deadline, adding that “enforcement was the key to the success of the paperless initiative since the infrastructure had already been deployed”.
According to him, GCNet, as part of tracking performance of its systems, had deployed an information text code – 1477 to all networks with the declaration number – an SMS alert system that helps track the status of the clearance process by a customer.
Deputy General Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Darko thanked the delegation for the visit and hoped the knowledge gathered about the operations of GCNet would positively influence policy decisions in improving the business competitiveness of the country.
Chair of the committee, Hon. Nana Amaniampong Marfo expressed the team’s satisfaction at the measures put in place by GCNet to meet the deadline for the execution of the port reforms.
The delegation was taken on a guided tour of the Networking Operating Centre and some offices of GCNet by the Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Matthew Soputamit.
