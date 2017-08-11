TOP STORIES
5 Ways To Deal With Uninvited Guests At Your Party
Hosting a party be it a wedding, housewarming or birthday party is a monumental and painstaking task. You have to make provision food, security as well as shelter for some of your guests. Obviously, you simply want the day to pass by smoothly without any incident. However, as typical of parties in a city like Lagos, you can barely host a party without somebody gatecrashing.
After all, your party is not a free for all and if you ignore them, the gatecrasher acts like a legitimate guest, eating, and drinking indiscriminately. And before you know it, foods and drinks are all exhausted. If you do not want such a disruption at your party, Jumia Travel , the leading share ways you can deal with these party gatecrashers.
Plan ahead
You should always expect gatecrashers at your party because they will always come around. You are the one that will determine the outcome of your party by putting necessary measures in place to stop them from gaining access to your party.
Recruit security men or bouncers
Never organize a gig without a level of security presence. This will ordinarily send a strong signal to gatecrashers that they are unwelcomed. However, if there is no security presence, it means anyone can stream in and stream out of your party. So, when your valuables go missing, it is very likely it has been snatched by an uninvited guest.
Wristband
Today wristbands are used to grant access to a club or music party. So, whoever is not wearing the wristband is automatically a gatecrasher or an uninvited guest.
No IV, No entry
Make it very clear to your guests that they should not attend your party without their invitation card. Don’t compromise this conviction except you can identify them which you may probably not have time for. You can include that the IV admits 5 people because Nigerians always come with their friends or families.
Ask them to leave
There is no way you can stop all gatecrashers from gaining entry into your party. At the same time, you can identify them through their sometimes embarrassing actions. They will be the first to collect items that are distributed at the party. Don’t hesitate to ask them who they are. If they cannot give you a convincing answer, just ask them to leave. If they refuse, call your security men to throw them out.
Travel & Tourism