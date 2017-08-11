modernghana logo

Teacher empowerment project ends in two districts

GNA
30 minutes ago | Education

Winkongo (U/E), Aug. 10, GNA - The professional development of teachers in basic schools in the Talensi and West Mamprusi districts in the Upper East Region and Northern Region respectively has been enhanced through 'the Teacher Empowerment and Support through Technology project (TEST)'.

The District Directors of Education in charge of the two Districts, Hajia Mase Sulemana and Mrs Stephanie Mosore, said this about the impact of the project at a programme organized at the Winkongo community in the Upper East Region.

The two District Directors including most of the beneficiary teachers who expressed happiness with the impact of the project said that the project which was implemented in 20 schools, 10 in each of the two districts has contributed in enhancing Teachers Professional Development (TPD).

'The 14 month project funded by a Greek Charity called Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), mounted online courses for teachers, heads, Circuit Supervisors and District Teacher Support Team (DTST) members to deepen their knowledge of their profession, Mrs Mosore said.

Mr Eric Duorinaah, the Programme Manager of Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO), said the TEST project which was implemented by the Open Learning Exchange (OLE) Ghana, contributed to the broader objectives of VSO flagship education project.

He said VSO provided oversight responsibility for ensuring that all activities are in conformity with the project document and also provided logistical and other support to OLE Ghana for the project implementation.

Ms Avril Abena Kudzi, the Country Director of VSO, said VSO was happy that the project had made a significant impact.

GNA

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Education

