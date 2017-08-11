modernghana logo

Head of Budget receives PhD in Economics

30 minutes ago | Economy & Investments

Agona Swedru, (C\R), Aug. 10, GNA - The University of Leicester in the United Kingdom (UK) has conferred a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Economics on Mr Eric Akobeng, Head of the Agona West Municipal Assembly Budget Department.

The degree was conferred on him at a congregation in London.

Mr Akobeng's PhD thesis focused on macro and micro-economic analysis on poverty, institutions, remittances and households consumption.

The thesis was entitled:'Four empirical essays in development Economics,' and three out of four chapters were published in three internationally reputed peer-reviewed Journals before the end of the PhD programme.

A statement signed by Professor Paul Bolye, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Leicester in London and copy to the Ghana News Agency at Agona Swedru in the Central Region, said.

It said Mr Akobeng published two other articles in the International Journal of Social Economics and the African Development Review.

The statement said it was no mean achievement for doctorate degree candidate to finish PhD with five publications in five high-ranking peer-reviewed journals.

Mr Akobeng's was funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund to pursue the course.

