Kofi Annan Has Spoken: Would The Leaders Listen?
A leader must listen…A good leader must be a good follower---Busumuru Kofi Annan
‘Stop, Look and Listen’’ used to be railroad warning sign for motorists and pedestrians until flashing lights and gates were installed. The message was single and simple: Beware of approaching trains. There comes a time that we need to do self-inventory. To see how far we’ve come and strike a balance so that we don’t get caught up in the drudgeries of life. As humans we need advice, we need to be talked to and we need to change our ways of doing things.
Apostle Paul had such engagement with the Church of Corinth (1 Corinthians 3:2). It was a speech meant for the people he’d once mentored. The Corinthians had metaphorically become accustomed to feeding on milk and there was the need for them to gravitate from milk to bones—signifying maturity but it seemed they weren’t ready hence Paul’s speech.
On Thursday, August 10 at Mfanstipim College a former old student, an illustrious Ghanaian, a diplomat extraordinaire was welcomed by his college and class mates. There were also other special dignitaries at the event. The second President of the Fourth Republic John Kufuor--- a Prempeh old student was present. The former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan was once here at this prestigious Methodist school and he completed his education here in 1957 the same year Ghana then Gold Coast had independence.
Like Apostle Paul he’d been invited by the Old Students Association to come and share his invaluable experience with them and the world. Though a mate he’s seen as a mentor, though once a student he’s seen as a trail blazer, a teacher and a prime mover.
His speech was pregnant with hopes, advices and encouragements. Not only that it was so uplifting so assuring and so inspiring. But it wasn’t also devoid of admonishment. Mr. Annan called on African leaders to listen to their people and invest in the youth of their countries. The renowned diplomat who was speaking in a lecture dubbed “An afternoon with Kofi Annan,” in the Central regional capital Cape Coast said: “The only path towards growth and development on the African continent is to invest in the youth.”
The lecture themed “leadership and public service” was organised by the old students of Mfanstipim College to fashion out a new path to leadership and public service. Indeed most African leaders have lost touch with the people, a problem he’s very familiar with. The former UN Boss said: “A leader must listen…A good leader must be a good follower. When leaders fail to lead, the people lead the leader follows,” he emphasised.
Mr. Annan believes leaders of Africa must do and can do more to help their teeming youth, noting that for a continent whose youth are challenged with poverty, lack of education and jobs, it was time for the leaders to invest in the m.
Still on the youth Mr. Annan made reference to former Afriican leaders who were themselves youth when they assumed the reins of power. “We must remember the youth of our past leader Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Abdul Nasser both were presidents of Ghana and Egypt at ages 48 and 38 respectively.”
According to him African leaders must be preoccupied with “enhancing the welfare of their people” and “invest in a democratic Africa. We must offer growing population the opportunity for employment,” he said.
Indeed this is what Apostle Paul did when he realised that the Church he helped to nurture and mentor was backsliding and everything seemed to be going wayward.
Certainly, the Corinthians faced several challenges. They were dealing with lawsuits among believers, case of incest, sexual immorality, idolatry etc. This happened in the Apostolic Age—people didn’t have much, the brethren broke bread together, lived together and shared together.
Today, we are in an advanced world. We live in an age dubbed ‘Technological Age—the age of science and technology. We’ve been able to put man on the Moon, built I-phones, I-pads and robots. We’ve been able to reduce the size of the globe through internet connectivity. The age has come up with drones and other stunning devices. And it seems everything is now on a fast-lane and at high-speed.
Yet, like the people of Corinth we in Africa dealing with several I if not many problems---poverty, hunger, diseases, wars, droughts, unemployment and many more. Africa is facing huge problems which require not just solutions but immediate solutions that would transform the lives of the youth.
And once again Mr. Annan couldn’t state it better. He hit the nail right on the head:
“Africa is at a crossroads, counting on its leaders to make good decisions that will change the destinies of the countries on the continent. The decisions we take today can determine whether we can ride the waves ahead, more than ever our future is in our hands. We must ride the wave that begun long ago at independence,” he said.
Who is Mr. Kofi Annan?
He’s a career diplomat born to Ghanaian parents in Kumasi on the April 8, 1938. Mr. Annan became the 7th UN Secretary General from January 1997 to December 2006, and has since presided over a number of challenging global issues including the threat of terrorism. The former UN Boss and the UN were the co-recipients of the 2001 Nobel-Peace Prize. And he’s also the chairman and founder of the Kofi Annan Foundation in Accra Ghana.
Currently resident in his native home Ghana, Annan said leaders "cannot pretend to have all the answers." Therefore there was the need for them to demand better engagement with civil society groups on the continent.
"We must look beyond the state and build a strong civil society which is just as important. The continent's development cannot come from a single leader. We each have a role to play," he concluded.
