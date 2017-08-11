TOP STORIES
Nduom Wants All 7 EC Commissioners Sacked
Groupe Nduom Chairman Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom wants all the seven commissioners of the Electoral Commission sacked as part of moves to restructure the election management body which has been embroiled in recriminations among its top officials in the past one month.
Chairperson Charlotte Osei and two of her commissioners, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah, have publicly traded allegations and counter allegations bordering on graft, corruption, fraud and financial malfeasance.
Some staff of the commission have petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo for Mrs Osei’s removal. A private citizen has also petitioned the President to remove deputy commissioners Amadu and Opoku Amankwaah.
The president has referred both petitions to Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo.
The public fight among the EC’s top officials has led to critics questioning whether it is fit to carry out its constitutional mandate.
Speaking on ATV on Thursday, 10 August, the 2016 flag bearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) said the EC must be purged and given a clean slate.
According to Dr Nduom, better ways of appointing EC commissioners must be fashioned out “but before we go onto that, those people sitting there as commissioners, by right, we should all demand that they should go, they should be sacked, all the commissioners”.
