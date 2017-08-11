modernghana logo

GRA To Imprison Tax Evaders

ClassfmOnline.com
11 minutes ago | Business & Finance

The Ghana Revevue Authority (GRA) has stated that it will begin processes to have tax evaders imprisoned beginning this year.

This forms part of measures to ensure the country shores up its finances and reduce the over reliance on loans.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)of Parliament on Thursday, August 10, 2017, Commissioner General of the GRA, Kofi Nti said the Authority was seriously considering such a move to deter companies and individuals from tax evasion.

“In Ghana’s history, there has never been a situation when somebody had gone to prison because of tax default but somehow from this year, we will be choosing that option,” he told the committee.

This decision comes at a time the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is calling for a more rigorous approach in tax collection as government seeks to bolster its domestic revenue mobilisation.

Mr Nti is very optimistic the prison sentences on tax defaulters will sanitise the system.

