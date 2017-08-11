TOP STORIES
First Black Female In World-Leading Medical University Visits ADRA Ghana
The first ever black female who has been admitted to the world’s leading medical institution, John Hopkinsuniversity, has visited the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), Ghana. The 26 year old Ghanaian, Dr. Nancy Abu-Bonsrah who made history has been admitted to study to become a Neurosurgeon (brain surgeon)this July in the famous university where neurosurgery was began in the worldhaving already graduated as a medical doctor. .
The ADRA Ghana family was overjoyed to receive Nancy who had a long standing relations with the Agency, being an Adventist herself. With smiles, laughter, pride and admiration to have one of their own make such world history, staff members from management to Junior Staff welcomed Nancy (who has been escorted by her cousin on her arrival to visit home), took personal selfies with her, as well as group photographs.
Speaking to the media liason, Nancy intimated that she just came to her Dad’s workplace –ADRA, noted that she gained her to the surgical college in March (17th) this year. She expressed joy to be back home to for a while, as well ashow she felt when the news of her admission sunk in with her: “it’s good to be back home to see family. So am really happy to be back home. it was exciting. I was just happy that I got a job in July and was happy that Hopkins has started to keep me for the Seven years.”
Dr. Nancy Abu-Bonsrah advised the young Ghanaians, especially females to be hard working to achieve their higher feats. “it’s a lot of work but I think that you can do it. I think that when people are smart and hardworking, they will be able to do it as well.
She was thankful for the reception ADRA Ghana gave her. “ Thank you all, and thank you for the interview; and keep praying for me, so I will be able to finish and come back home and help”, Nancy signed off.
Describing Nancy as ‘a baby of ADRA Ghana’, the Country Director of the Agency, Pastor Dr. William Yaw Kpakpo Brown (W.Y.K. Brown) reminisced that Nancy’s Dad, Mr Abu-Bonsrah was a former staff of ADRA Ghana as the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation; and later Programmes Director (used to bring little Nancy to the workplace), until he moved to ADRA International in 2005 with his family in the USA.
“Our joy is that, Nancy is finishing her medicine and she is going into specialisation, and fortunately for her, she’s been admitted to Johns Hopkins as the first black female to be enrolled into neurosurgery in that university. That’s why it is our joy to have her also visit us for us to also encourage her and let her know that we appreciate the hardwork she had put in and for excelling so well. And so, our prayers are with her and we are going to give her our moral support”, Dr. Brown expressed happily.
The Country Director also noted that, Dr. Nancy Abu-Bonsrah will be an inspiration to many.
“The joy is that, what she’s been able to do, anybody else can do with the help of God, so that, nobody can say that – for me I can’t do it, or I can’t make it. With the help of God, anyone can achieve anything, and once one is determined and focused, you can get there. I think she brings to bear on our young people that, the sky they say is the limit. So there is room for anyone to excel to any height”, he said.
Pr. Dr. W.Y.K. Brown added that for one to succeed, it did not matter where one was coming from provided they connected to God.
“God is able to open opportunities for one to excel. After all, wisdomcomes from God, and anyone who seeks Him, will have abundance of it. So I think she is an example, she’s a model. As you are aware, most of the major media houses in Ghana and abroad such as the CNN and BBC have picked on her enrolment and made a lot of stories because this is the first.
It didn’t come by her own strength and we believe that being a committed daughter of God and also coming from a Christian home, they’ve brought her up in the fear of the Lord. And as long as she looks up to God, she can attain anything.
This is an area that we know is not an easy thing. We know Ben Carson and others, but we are happy that we have another Adventist toeing the line of Ben Carson, and this time, it’s a female, and again, a black female, furthermore, a Ghanaian and a daughter of ADRA”, he expounded with gladness.
