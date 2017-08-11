TOP STORIES
We Need More Developments—Nzema Chiefs To Gov't
The Paramount Chief of Nsien Traditional Area, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II together with four other Paramount Chiefs in the Nzema East Municipal of the Western Region have called for more development projects in the Municipality.
Awulea Agyefi Kwame II, made the appeal to the President of Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 during the President's visit to the Western Region.
Awulea appealed to President Nana Addo's government to continue the projects the erstwhile NDC government discontinued after the change of government.
He mentioned projects like Axim and Nsien township roads.
"We don't know the reason why the contractors abandoned the projects so His Excellency try and investigate to know the reason why the contractors have stopped working", Awulea appealed.
Awulea Agyefi Kwame II said the road network at the southern part of the Municipal (Gwira area) is in a very deplorable state.
"We call on your government to construct motorable road network for us at that area", Awulea pleaded.
Awulea also appealed to the government to establish cocoa district and depots in Gwira area in the Municipality to help cocoa farmers to store their cocoa beans. "This facility if established would create employment for the teeming unemployed youth in the area", he added.
He also commended the president for mentioning Hon Catherine Afeku, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira in the region, as a cabinet minister.
According to Awulea, during the 2016 electioneering campaign, Nana Akufo-Addo visited the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency and promised the people that he would nominate Catherine Afeku if given the nod.
"Nana Addo God bless you for honouring your promise, we are most grateful", Awulea emphasized.
Awulea also used the durbar to appealed to President Nana Addo to make a date and meet the five Paramount Chiefs in the Municipality if possible by the end of August 2017 at Flagstaff House for private discussion.
Speaking at the durbar, President Nana Addo expressed his profound gratitude to the good people of Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency for voting for him to become the President of the Republic of Ghana.
He also thanked the electorates for electing Hon Catherine Afeku as their Member of Parliament. The president indicated that Hon Catherine Afeku is one of the hardworking ministers in his administration.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, commended the contributions of some of the leading personalities in the Region, saying their inspirational roles helped to secure independence for the nation.
He mentioned George Alfred Grant (Paa Grant) who was the leading member of UGCC.
He also assured the people of the area that he is going to uplift the image of George Alfred Grant (Paa Grant) high.
President Nana Addo assured the five Paramount Chiefs of the area that his office is open for them. The president indicated that he was going to meet them this month as they requested.
On the matter of the controversial free SHS policy, President Nana Addo reaffirmed his decision that the policy will commence in September 2017, and will lift the financial burden of parents with regards to the payment of fees for their children.
He added, "those who said I could not do it, for propaganda sake, I hope in September, when the free SHS programme starts, they will have the generosity of heart to say that 'Nana', come for your stone but I don't think propagandists will change their mindset about the free SHS".
"From September, for the first time in the history of our country, free SHS education is going to be a reality in Ghana", President emphasized.
President Nana Addo was accompanied by, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts who is also MP for the area, Hon Catherine Afeku, Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon Paul Essien , as well as some national and regional executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party led by the Acting National Chairman, Mr Freddie Blay.
