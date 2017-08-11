TOP STORIES
Everything that we are doing,saying or creating under the sun either good or bad is a job, therefore at the end of all we should expect the reward reciprocallyBy: kwaku adu tutu, manl
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1402
|5.1437
|Pound Sterling
|5.6804
|5.6874
|Swiss Franc
|4.5370
|4.5408
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4452
|3.4471
|S/African Rand
|0.3274
|0.3278
|Australian Dollar
|3.4503
|3.4557
Brong Ahafo Representative For Ghana Most Beautiful 2017 To Educate Residents On Maternal Health
Brong Ahafo Region’s Representative in the 2017 edition of Ghana Most Beautiful reality show, Juliet Mensah has disclosed her intention to educate her people on maternal health.
Juliet Mensah otherwise known as Adom bemoaned on the rate at which women lost their lives during child birth in the region.
The 23-year-old who is a student nurse at the Jirapa Nurses Training School was hopeful that the Brong Ahafo Region will record zero cases of maternal mortality after the education.
“The number of women who perish during childbirth is alarming. I will help to do more educationon maternal health. Teenage pregnancy is also another issue that I will tackle,” she told the News Hunter Magazine.
Adom was very optimistic of winning the title of this year’s Ghana Most Beautiful.
“I am focusing on the crown. I am me confident, bold and multi talented. It has been my dream to be part of it...I started following it since 2007. My mum and my family have been very supportive."
Boasting about her good stage performance, she opened up on her readiness to learn from other past representatives in the region.
“I have been interacting with Ama. Soon I will get in touch with Konadu. I am ready to learn from those who have experience, she stated.
Juliet Mensah who hails from Sampa in the Brong Ahafo Region called on her fans to vote by sending Adom to short code 1413.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Regional News