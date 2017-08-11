TOP STORIES
"YOU CANNOT BLAME THE VULTURE FOR FEEDING ON CARCASS"By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Towing Levy Implementation Document Should Be Made Public For Perusal—Young Cadres
A group calling itself Young Cadres has called on government to make proper consultation on the implementation of the controversial Mandatory Towing Levy.
In a press release signed by its General Secretary, Bright Botchway on August 10, 2017 and cited by Daniel Kaku indicated that the leadership of Young Cadres Association (YCA) shall urge the government to take critical look at the issue surrounding the levy carefully.
The group added that, "enough of the negative sentiments and it is about time Ghanaians begin to see the real men and women in a pragmatic, serious, goal-oriented and a positive move in the name of mother Ghana".
The group also asked, "if the NPP are so in hurt to rescind the Ameri deal why won't they take time also consult properly on this levy before passing it in Parliament?. We smell something fishy in the coming days".
Below is the full release;
Press release
10/8/2017
TOWING LEVY IMPLEMENTATION DOCUMENT SHOULD BE MADE PUBLIC FOR PERSUSAL --- YOUNG CADRES
The Ministry of Transport, The National Road Safety Commission ( NRSC ) and the Roads and Transports Committee of Parliament are deviating from logical and rational reasoning. We expect them to do critical and better analysis, proper thinking and legal consultations for the collective good of Drivers especially our Commercial Drivers.
The National Towing Levy Policy was never part of the NPP's Manifesto for the 2008, 2012 and not even to talk of 2016 general elections. And we believe there should be an in-depth public education, available documents should be put in the public domain most especially the driving associations responsible for welfare of drivers, previous administration and stakeholders should be involved. The committee should redefine if necessary, to pay testing officers fee when a vehicle in question is involved in accident or should be scrubbed off since such a fee could be tempered with .
The decision by the Ministry of Transport, National Road Safety Commission ( NRSC ) and some Members of Parliament on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament to endorse the Mandatory Payment of National Towing Levy to RSMSL is politically, socially and economically unwise and as well , a total affront to the All-inclusive Private Sector Participation in the socio-economic development of the Nation and we think they should exercise patience.
President Akufo-Addo said the NPP have the men and women as they used to deceive Ghanaians with during those days on their campaign platforms and / but they should rather consult previous administration( s ) that started this initiative for comprehensive deliberation and involve stakeholders directly involved, for extensive discussion.
We the YCA leadership shall urge the government to take critical look at this levy issue very carefully because His excellency Nana Addo is still not on a campaign platform. Enough of the negative sentiments and it is about time Ghanaians begin to see the real men and women in a pragmatic, serious, goal-oriented and a positive move in the name of mother Ghana.
If the NPP are so in hurt to rescind the Ameri deal why won't they take time to also consult properly on this levy bill before passing it in parliament ...??? .We smell something fishy in the coming days.
It will make sense for Government to pay judgement debt to RSMSL than to burden Ghanaians with the payment of compulsory National Towing Levy to RSMSL in a rush like that or rather undertake extensive consultations and review the towing levy.
Moreover, towing is not the only effective means of reducing road accidents on our roads. It appears irrational if levying Ghanaians at the expense of towing a vehicle is an effective and concentrated way of reducing road accidents. It is about time we begin to lay emphasis on education of drivers through various means, at the doorstep of drivers rather than implementing this generally unacceptable, unfair and economically misfit policy .
We the youth advocate group Young cadres entreat all Ghanaians to rise up and support our drivers Unions with respect to this killer towing levy to make a headway through this policy so to drive our nation since our drivers are catalysts of development and encompasses all other sectors.
...Signed...
Bright Botchway
General Secretary - YCA
