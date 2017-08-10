TOP STORIES
Gas tanker drivers welcome withdrawal of new LGP policy
The Gas Tankers Drivers Association, has welcomed the decision of the government to withdraw the draft national LGP policy.
This follows the suspension of a planned demonstration against the government over the decision to allow Puma Energy to become the sole supplier of gas.
Bernard Oweredu Donkor, the Public Relations Officer of the gas Tankers Drivers Association has stated that should the government however go back on its words, they will go on with intended demonstration and probably take worse action that they had intended to.
He said that “we would be very surprised if there is a U-Turn, we met with deputy minister Aminu Adams and it was after the deliberations with him that probably the ministry took this particular position.”
“We believe and hope that the government has spoken and the government has decided to recall the entire policy based on our concerns,” he added.
He made a statement early on in August that “if we get the desired results, definitely, we are going to hold on [with the strike] but until that, we will go ahead with all our plans as scheduled.”
We will be out of action if …
When the Association first raised concerns with the Cylinder Recirculation Module, it expressed fears that if the policy is allowed, it will throw them out of business, and cause the collapse of all gas filling stations in the country.
The associations warned that about 7,000 Ghanaians workers in the LPG chain would be laid off, worsening the already high unemployment situation in the country.
The LPG Marketers Association also felt the plan to introduce the Cylinder Recirculation Module is targeted at collapsing their businesses despite their long operation within the industry.
They, however, felt the policy could be implemented through them due to their experience in the industry, spanning over 30 years.
By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline/Ghana
