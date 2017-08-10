TOP STORIES
Police Shooting Victim Abandoned In Hospital For Six Years Without Compensation
A victim of police shootout, Stephen Arthur has revealed that he has been left to sleep at the police hospital here in Accra for over sick years after he was shot by a police man on his way to Kasoa.
According to him, several police IGP’s have come to see and promise him but till date he has not received any compensation of that sort from the Ghana Police service.
The victim said the gunshot wound affected his spinal cord and has left him paralyzed. Also a tube has been connected to aid him urinate.
He explained that the police man who shot him did that purposely because they denied to give him money because he had requested for money.
“I got a lift to kasoa from Bodwiase and we were stopped by a group of police officers. They requested that the driver give them something because it was Christmas. The driver complied and gave one of the police officers but later anotherone came and asked that the driver gives him money. But we encouraged the driver to decline so we decided to leave but he shot through the car and unfortunately for me I was the one hit by the bullet and I have been left in a wheel chair without any justice or compensation from the Ghana police service”- He said
Speaking exclusively on Agoo TV’s Yensempa show, the victim of the shootout said the police have however told him the said police man who shot him is on their wanted list and has not been found six years after the incident in 2011.
According to Stephen, his brother was offered a police job and a single room in Nungua in order to prevent the case from blowing up. He added after moving in to live with his brother, his brother and family started maltreating him to an extent he considered committing suicide several times. This he said forced him to return to the police hospital where he has been living for over six years.
He is however calling on the police service and government to come to his aid by providing him with accommodation and compensation to start a business he can earn money from to carter for himself.
