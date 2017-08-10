TOP STORIES
But Mahama Never Won Any Presidential Election In Ghana
I don’t know why Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama was selected as Head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission to monitor the August 8 Kenya general election, because the man has absolutely no credibility (See “Losing an Election Is Not Easy – Mahama” MyJoyOnline.com / Ghanaweb.com 8/10/17). He has absolutely no credibility because he was not honest enough to tell the Kenyan people that Ghana’s 2012 Presidential Election was tendentiously decided by a National Democratic Congress-appointed Supreme Court panel headed by his fellow northerner, Justice William Atuguba, who, according to reliable sources, fiddled several times with the decision of some of the members of his judicial panel. If, indeed, there has ever been “a gracious loser” in any Ghanaian presidential election, that personality, no doubt, is none other than President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo. And even then, that was only during his second outing in Election 2012.
It is therefore sheer poppycock, as Americans are wont to say, for the former Rawlings Communication Minister to assert that, somehow, he has been “a gracious loser.” The fact of the matter is that the key operatives of the Rawlings-founded National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been rigging the ballot since the beginning of Ghana’s Fourth-Republican dispensation in 1992. It was only during the 2016 general election that the Akufo-Addo-led then-main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) discovered a hi-tech antidote for the NDC’s electoral kleptocracy. I am not making this up; the NDC’s own longtime General-Secretary, Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, has personally gone on record as having categorically noted that Ghana’s 2012 Presidential Election was clearly not won by then-Interim President Mahama, the presidential candidate of his own party, but that it was the woeful lack of vigilance on the part of Nana Akufo-Addo’s polling agents that threw the dice in favor of Mr. Mahama. In the wake of his massive loss to the now-President Akufo-Addo, it would be Mr. Kofi Annan, the peace-broker of Kenya’s last election and former United Nations’ Secretary-General, who would prevail on Mr. Mahama to concede defeat. He did not do so of his own volition or accord. This fact needs to be loudly and clearly put onto the record books.
It is also quite ironic that Mr. Asiedu-Nketia had, reportedly, accompanied former President Mahama as part of the Commonwealth’s Observer Mission to Kenya. The National Democratic Congress is widely known to be a bona fide member of the Socialist Union (SU), comprising of socialist governments and political parties worldwide; and yet, the Peter Mac Manu-led Democratic Union of Africa (DUA)’s observer delegation to Kenya’s 2017 general election was roundly rebuffed by the Kenyan authorities and rudely and crudely prevented from entering the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.We must also promptly pointout that the DUA is an organization with similar ideological interests as the SU. The reason given by the Kenyan authorities for turning away the Mac Manu-led Democratic Union of Africa’s election-monitoring delegation, was that several of Kenya’s political parties participating in that country’s 2017 general election were also registered members of the DUA.
Are we therefore right to assume that only socialist-oriented election-observing groups were welcome to Kenya for the aforesaid purpose? We must also question the integrity of the Mahama-led Commonwealth Observer Mission, because the democratically deposed Ghanaian leader’s fast-friendship with President Uhuru Kenyatta is globally an open-secret. For example, it is widely known that in the wake of his resounding electoral loss to the now-President Akufo-Addo last December, Mr. Mahama had spent at least two weeks in the Kenyan capital as the special guest of Mr. Kenyatta. The operatives of the Commonwealth’s London-based Headquarters ought to have squarely factored into the equation, the extent to which the widely known cozy relationship between Messrs. Mahama and Kenyatta could color the “observational” objectivity of the former Ghanaian president.
Then also, the electoral margin between the incumbent President Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and the RailaOdinga-led National Super Alliance is strikingly “too Ghanaian” for comfort. Which has led some ardent Mahama critics at home to speculate as to whether Mr. Kenyatta’s politically identical twin-brother from Ghana had not established a hi-tech poll-rigging center in the Ghanaian capital of Accra, in the lead-up to Kenya’s 2017 general election, to ensure that Mr. Kenyatta, once again, clinched the sort of victory that had so poetically eluded Mr. Mahama the last time around at all costs.
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
