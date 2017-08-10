modernghana logo

Alajo mechanics demand justice for colleague shot by client

CitiFMonline
53 minutes ago | Headlines

Mechanics at Alajo in Accra are demanding justice for a colleague, Yaw Boadi, who died from a gunshot wound after he was shot by a client.

He was reportedly wounded from a shot by one Charles Nana Frimpong following an argument over a parking space.

Yaw Boadi died on Thursday in hospital after a two day battle for survival.

His colleagues who are beside themselves with shock and anger are demanding justice for him.

One of his colleague mechanics, Seth Nii Armarh, speaking to Citi News said: “we all we are demanding is justice; justice for the guy who shot our friend, our brother, our son – either he should be sent to jail for shooting someone.”

“In anyone can use guns outside, then we don't know what is happening in our country. We have seen different incidents that have been happening.”

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the shooting recounted that timely intervention and subsequent arrest of the suspect by security personnel calmed the situation.

One of them who spoke to Citi News said there was heated exchange of words before the gun was fired.

The mechanic reportedly went for a four wheel spanner and hit the shooter with it but, unknown to him, the client had a gun in his car.


By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

