Rawlings Blamed For Confusion In NDC
A Constituency Treasurer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday spoke at length about the current state of National Democratic Congress (NDC), their 7-month journey in opposition so far and the factors that are to blame for the many problems.
Francis Andoh who spoke exclusively to mynewsgh.com, admitted that the party’s founder, Jerry Rawlings John has failed the teeming supporters of the party in his efforts at taking the party to the ‘Promised Land.’
He said: “The party supported Rawlings as a leader; gave him the needed support; did whatever he has ever wished the party does for him, say about him. ….Rawlings was not perfect and if you like I can even go from now till tomorrow to condemn what he did while serving as a president, but we defended him.”
He said: “Our democracy is not perfect; our democracy is a journey and not a destination and we must continue to improve on it. My sons and daughters, what will your generation do? Condemnation is easy but what will you do?”
Andoh listed loyalty summersault as one of the factors that held the NDC down. “When we supported Rawlings to learn on the job, he was always quick to lash out to his processors, particularly those from his breed”
He also faulted the lack of focus and capability of Rawlings’ leadership as a chairman of council of elders of the NDC in handling the complex issues bedeviling the party’. He fumes.
“Part of our problems is that our founder is self-centered. If Rawlings and other giants have participated in the last election, we won’t have had all the problems we have today’
“Lack of continuity and inconsistency in support and self-centeredness is the bane of our party’. He observed.
