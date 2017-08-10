TOP STORIES
Speed up establishment of Special Prosecutor Office – US Ambassador
The United States America’s Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson has called for a speedy establishment of the Special Prosecutor office to deal with corruption in Ghana.
Speaking at the 2nd round table discussion on good corporate governance initiative, Ambassador Jackson noted that the instance of corruption in Ghana is keeping most foreign investors away hence his suggestion.
He therefore called on all stakeholders to rally behind President Akufo-Addo to root out corruption.
“The President has talked about the importance of creating the right environment and making this a business friendly environment…We will like to see some follow up. I will like to see the Special Prosecutor Office established. I think this will send an important signal to him. I will like to say the people who were involved in the Central Medical Stores fire prosecuted. I think that will also send an important signal…Foreign companies I know are looking for the President to show that things are changing. That there is going to be a new approach,” Mr. Jackson said.
The Special Prosecutor office is to enable the government deal with various corruption issues in government.
It was one of the major proposals made by President Akufo-Addo as part of his plans to deal with corruption in government.
Meanwhile former CHRAJ Boss, Justice Emile Short believes that the Office of the Special Prosecutor can be truly independent if the position is advertised and subjected to scrutiny.
Speaking to Citi News at the 2nd round table discussion on good corporate governance initiative in Accra on Wednesday, Mr. Short suggested processes for selection of the Head of the office should be made transparent and inclusive.
“In order to guarantee the independence of the Head of that office, you have to use an appointment process that is transparent and inclusive. I would have preferred if the position is advertised and anybody who feels he or she is competent and has the qualities to occupy that office apply…I do not for one moment doubt the integrity of the President in appointing someone to occupy that office but I know there are people who will come out and say that that person is under influence and so it will defeat the whole process.”
Confusion over Special Prosecutor's office
There have been varied opinions about the creation of the office.
Whereas some believe it is in the right direction, the Minority Members of Parliament had threatened to go to court over the matter.
The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, in an earlier Citi News interview insisted that, the Special Prosecutor's office could not be established without tinkering with Article 88 of the constitution, which deals with the role of the Attorney-General.
“…That is my understanding of the law. It belongs to the executive chapter of the constitution which is entrenched; therefore you cannot be seeking to review that through an Act of Parliament… I am certain that article 88 is entrenched, and not that which can be reviewed simply through a process of an Act of Parliament,” he explained.
By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
