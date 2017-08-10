TOP STORIES
Men who never get carried away should be.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1309
|5.1363
|Pound Sterling
|5.6830
|5.6905
|Swiss Franc
|4.5297
|4.5324
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4415
|3.4440
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3248
|Australian Dollar
|3.4405
|3.4467
It Is Not By Force To Reconcile With Rawlings—Major (Rtd.) Boakye Gyan
Spokesperson of the defunct Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), Retired Major Kwadwo Boakye Gyan, has stated that it is not by force for him to reconcile with former President Jerry John Rawlings.
Though he claims to have nothing against the former President, he said has chose not to talk to him on personal grounds insisting that he cannot be forced to rescind his decision.
“The relationship between me and him [Jerry John Rawlings] is like a divorced marriage. …some people will like to call each other after divorce so they may come together to remarry”.
“All I am saying is that at the moment, the question of me talking to him does not arise even though I still remain an active member of National Democratic Congress”.
“I am doing whatever is possible to ensure the party comes back to power in 2020”, Major (rtd) Boakye Gyan therefore admonished the leadership to eschew rancor in party and focus on unity.
On Kumasi-based ultimate Fm, the NDC stalwart also revealed he has never met former President John Agyekum Kufuor both in his private and public lives before.
“Let me tell you a secret which people do not know. Will you believe that I have never met President Kufuor in my life?”, the ex-service man revealed.
“You can go and ask him if he has also met me”, Major Boakye Gyan asked but said there is no bad blood between him and former President John Agyekum Kufuor.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Headlines