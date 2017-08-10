modernghana logo

Man in trouble over alleged killing of friend

GNA
21 minutes ago | Social News

Konongo (Ash), Aug 10, GNA - A 23-year old unemployed, alleged to have stabbed a friend to death at Obogu in the Asante-Akim South District, was on Thursday arraigned on a provisional charge of murder.

The plea of Kofi Boateng was not taken and he was remanded by the Konongo Magistrate Court, presided over by Mrs. Joyce Bamfo, to make his next appearance on Friday, August 18.

The accused is reported to have attacked the deceased, Kwame Nketia, with a pair of scissors, following a misunderstanding.

Police Detective sergeant Princeton Peasah Darkwah told the court that the incident happened on August 01.

Boateng and Nketia are said friends and had gone to a drinking spot to have a drink when a misunderstanding ensued between them.

That escalated into a fight during which the accused pulled a pair of scissors and stabbed the deceased in the neck.

The prosecution said Nketia bled profusely from the wound and was rushed to the Juaso District Hospital, but he could not survive.

GNA

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Social News

