Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1402
|5.1437
|Pound Sterling
|5.6804
|5.6874
|Swiss Franc
|4.5370
|4.5408
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4452
|3.4471
|S/African Rand
|0.3274
|0.3278
|Australian Dollar
|3.4503
|3.4557
WordDigest: Work For Prosperity
"That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither — whatever they do prospers"
[Psalms 1:3]NIV
God's plan is for you to prosper and be successful in every sphere of your life.
Some might say it is impossible taking into account the economy.
That may be true in general, but untrue for believers in Christ Jesus.
The economy is not the primary source of your life.
God is the source of life and He will bless you more than you can think of in His own time.
Meditate on His Word,follow His commands and await your explosive blessings.
Always remember to put God first, be strong and whatever you do will prosper.
Meditating and following God's Word create an avenue for prosperity.
Thank you, Lord.
Prayer
O' Jesus, thank you for your love.
Confession
Lord, your name is Yaweh
WordDigest writer's and whatsapp page: +233246646694
