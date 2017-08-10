TOP STORIES
It Will Be Great To Rename Tamale Stadium After My Father—Farouk Aliu Mahama
Son of former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama has said it will be an honour to the family name the Tamale Sports Stadium after his father, the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.
Farouk Aliu Mahama, observed that it will be one of the greatest gestures the current president can bestow on the former statesman who contributed in diverse ways to the development of sports in the country particularly in the north.
“He played key roles in Real Tamale United (RTU) as a Board Chairman and also influenced the construction of the 21,000 capacity facility, the first of its kind in the region”, he stated.
There are hints that in commemoration of the 5th anniversary of the death of former Vice President the Stadium is set to be renamed after him.
A member of the anniversary planning committee, who revealed this to mynewsgh.com, said it is also in fulfillment of a promise made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the heat of the 2016 campaigns to honour the late Vice President with the renaming of the facility.
His son however sees it as an honur to the family indicating that they are all out for it if indeed it turns out to be true which will also see the current president fulfilling his promise made.
