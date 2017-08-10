TOP STORIES
Our Chiefs Must Use Their Resources To Develop Their Communities
A good Leader/ Ruler they say is the one who galvanizes his people and resources to focus on rural development that will transform village life into city life without losing their cultural value. A good Leader or Ruler mobilizes the resources in his jurisdiction to help sharp the future of his chiefdom and kingdom and for generations yet unborn
A good Leader or Ruler recognizes the diversity in his community and unites them for economic and social development and also integrates his community by drawing strength from their distinctive identities towards national unity. A good Chief teaches his people "Selflessly and Country First" and also to have a common appreciation of their history and heritage by setting good example for his people to follow
But what do we see today ? Most chiefs in Ghana today ascend their thrones only to abuse wealth and sell stool lands with impunity and void of conscience just to enrich themselves. Our chiefs today are very selfish and greedy that they sell stool lands that they hold in trust of the people only to enrich themselves and their family without thinking about the very people they are ruling over
Our chiefs today are the only ones who benefit from the resources of their community by selling the very resources they hold in trust for the people by buying themselves expensive cars and properties for whiles their subject wallow in abject poverty. Our chiefs today only think about themselves and their family without thinking about the welfare and wellbeing of the people they rule over and the future generation
The point must also be emphasized that some of our chiefs are doing their best by using the resources in their community to develop their area and those chiefs needs to be commended and those selfish ones abusing the resources in their community to enrich themselves must learn from the few good ones using all the resources available to them to develop their communities and villages
Our chiefs must stop abusing the resources in their communities and villages only to their benefits and learn to use the resources available to them to develop their communities, villages and towns and stop looking up to the govt to come and do everything for them when they could use their resources to develop their own communities
Our chiefs must begin to show good leadership by thinking about the people they rule over by using the resources in their communities to develop their areas and stop looking up to the govt to come and do everything for them because it's not everything the govt can do us. God help those who help themselves so our chiefs must start developing their communities for the govt to come and continue
Our chiefs must think about ways and means to develop their communities and villages with the little resources available to them and stop looking up or waiting for the govt to come and do everything for them
God Bless our motherland Ghana.
LOUISA NANA AKUA BEMA BOAKYE USA N. Y
