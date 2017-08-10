TOP STORIES
Stop drawing a devil on the wall, because if you expect the worst the worst do happen.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1309
|5.1363
|Pound Sterling
|5.6830
|5.6905
|Swiss Franc
|4.5297
|4.5324
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4415
|3.4440
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3248
|Australian Dollar
|3.4405
|3.4467
IGP Gets 2 Years Extension
Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante Apeatu has been given a two-year contract by government as he reaches his mandatory retirement age next week.
The extension is to permit the IGP to remain as the head of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) although he has some few days to attain the mandatory age of 60 years next Tuesday.
Information gathered by the DAILY GUIDE indicates that President Akufo-Addo issued the contract extension to the IGP yesterday to continue with his work.
Until his appointment as IGP in January 2017, he was the Director General, ICT & Marine Police.
The former the Director General Research & Planning & ICT was the head the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the service.
He has several international appointments, including the Director of the Specialised Crime and Analysis (SCA) Unit at the INTERPOL Headquarters in Lyon, France.
Mr Apeatu was an instructor at the Sarajevo Police Academy as an in human dignity, police ethics and criminal investigations under the auspices of the United Nations Task Force in Bosnia-Herzegovina from 1997 to 1998.
He was the leader in investigations into the murder of over 50 people, mostly West African nationals, in The Gambia.
Locally, Mr Apeatu was the lead investigator in the serial killing of over 30 women that led to the apprehension of a felon who had been prosecuted and sentenced to death.
His leading role at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service led to the confiscation of 588 kilogrammes of cocaine estimated at $38million, among others.
By Vincent Kubi
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News