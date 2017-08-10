TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1309
|5.1363
|Pound Sterling
|5.6830
|5.6905
|Swiss Franc
|4.5297
|4.5324
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4415
|3.4440
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3248
|Australian Dollar
|3.4405
|3.4467
Fertilizer Plant For Jomoro
President Nana Akufo-Addo says government is set to establish a new fertilizer plant in the Jomoro District of the Western Region in fulfillment of his promise to establish a factory in each district of the country.
The project is expected to be funded by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC).
He made this known yesterday when he interacted with the chiefs and people of Half Assini in Jomoro.
The proposed fertilizer plant is also in fulfillment of a 2016 manifesto pledge of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to “tap into our gas and petroleum resources to produce local fertilisers for the industry to improve agricultural yield and save foreign exchange.”
With Jomoro set to be upgraded from a district to a municipality in September, President Akufo-Addo noted that the inability of the Jomoro Assembly to approve a District Chief Executive (DCE) on three occasions could hamper this development.
“I am appealing to you. Help me by approving the new nominee I am proposing as DCE for Jomoro. I can assure you that this nominee is resourceful, hardworking and can do the job. We cannot have a Municipality which does not even have a DCE,” the President said.
On the prudent use of the country's oil revenues, President Akufo-Addo, indicated that his government has resolved to ensure that oil monies are not misappropriated by a few persons, but develop the country's education.
The flagship programme of his government, free SHS policy, President Akufo-Addo reiterated, will commence in September 2017 to help parents, who cannot afford the cost of secondary education.
“I have been bastardised by several persons who claim the Free SHS policy is a misplaced priority, a lie and cannot be done. The free SHS policy, I wish to assure them, will start from September. The first students in the history of our country, who are going to benefit from the free SHS, will be doing so as from September this year,” he said.
Touching on the dwindling fortunes of the cocoa sector, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that the policies and programmes instituted by former President John Agyekum Kufuor ensured that cocoa production hit 1 million tonnes in 2010/2011.
However, cocoa production has since declined, with the 2015/2016 crop season recording a production of 778,000 metric tonnes.
“My government is going to increase cocoa production again to 1 million tonnes, and move it to 1.5 million tonnes in the course of my mandate. We will also ensure that cocoa farmers gain their pride of place in our society. We will make the cultivation of cocoa a source of gainful employment once again,” he said.
President Akufo-Addo told the chiefs and people of Jomoro that he will put in place the necessary measures to ensure improvement in the living conditions of the people which includes the construction of roads at Elubo and Half Assini.
Later in the day, President Akufo-Addo visited the Atuabo Gas Plant to familiarise himself with the operations of the company.
By Charles Takyi-Boadu
