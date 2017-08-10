TOP STORIES
Maiden Edition Of ‘Ghana Financial Markets Awards “Launched
The maiden edition of the ‘Ghana Financial Markets Awards’, an initiative of YPAN Consult , which aims at to bringing together various players in the financial markets of the country to celebrate business , product and innovation excellence .
Chief Executive Officer of YPAN Consult, Oheneba Kwabena Kena says the awards scheme is to “Celebrate Excellence in the Financial Markets of Ghana”, cutting across the money markets, capital markets, derivative markets, bond markets, foreign exchange markets, equity markets and their institutions and operational instruments.
Oheneba said, “There has been a steady growth in the financial markets of Ghana over the years despite a difficult times and seasons faced. This steady growth is fundamentally due to the resilience of market players and the high market volatility. The time to celebrate excellence is now”
According to Mr. Oheneba Kena, the nominations will be handed over to technical team for validation and then the Awarding board, who will do the shortlisting. The awards, which has huge media awareness will showcase excellence in Ghana’s financial markets to the global stage.
He stated that the awards has a high rate of credibility since all the procedures are online and judged by a technical team and an eminent Awarding board.
The “Ghana Financial Markets Awards “categories to be awarded include Interest rate trading house of the year , Equity trading house of the year, Currency trading house of the year, Credit house of the year ,Inflation house of the year, Structured products house of the year, Risk solutions house of the year, Deal of the year ,OTC client clearer of the year ,Bank risk manager of the year, Credit portfolio manager of the year, Hedge fund of the year, Asset manager of the year, Corporate risk manager of the year, Sovereign risk manager of the year, Clearing house of the year, Exchange of the year, Fixed-income trading house of the year, Emerging markets dealer of the year, Fx Trader of the year , Money Market team of the year , Fixed income team of the year , Innovation for Emerging Markets, ALM team of the year, Best Provider of e-FX Solutions, Best Liquidity Provider, Emerging Market Research of the year , Best Bank For Corporate Currency Hedging ,Best Bank For Cash Flow Hedging, Best Bank For Balance Sheet Hedging, Best Bank For FX Options, Best Bank For FX Forwards, Digital Broker Award ,Insurance Broker of the year ,Best Employer in Treasury ,Broker Personality of the year , Most Innovative Stock Exchange, Most Innovative Capital Markets Regulator, Best Performing Broker , Best Commodities Trading company of the year , Portfolio Management Team of the Year , Asset-Based Lender of the Year, Corporate Treasurer of the year and Lifetime achievement award.
