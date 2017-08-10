modernghana logo

7 Ways To Prevent Cultural Mistakes While On Vacation

Jumia Travel
42 minutes ago | Travel & Tourism

Nigeria is a culturally sensitive country. Hence, travellers heading to other cities or towns in Nigeria should definitely be aware that not everything is the same especially when it comes to culture.

To help travellers avoid potential cultural differences or problems, Jumia Travel , the leading online travel agency highlights some tips.

Learn the rules and laws
Don't think that you can simply do things your way without any consideration for important cultural differences. Hence, ensure you learn the rules and laws of your destination.

Familiarise yourself location
There is nothing more embarrassing than not knowing the exact location of the locale you are visiting. You do not want to wander where you are not supposed to. It is therefore important you travel with a local.

Mind your manners
What is acceptable in one culture may not be so in another, so know your manners for wherever you are travelling.

Know the appropriate attire to wear
If you are visiting Northern Nigeria, you expected to at least wear something that does not expose sensitive parts of your body and ensure you cover your hair. So, it's important to know what is appropriate to wear for both business and social occasions when you visit other cities.

Show respect
Whether you like their practices and culture or not, you should show respect for what is important to another person and their way of life.

Be careful with humour
Every culture appreciates humour and a good joke. However, some jokes don't translate very well between cultures. So, be careful with jokes and humour. If you can, avoid it.

Enjoy yourself
After doing your homework, you should just enjoy your trip as you won't fall prey of any cultural trap.

Travel & Tourism

