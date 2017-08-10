modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Enterprise Group records 31 per cent profit

GNA
18 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA - The Enterprise Group Limited recorded a net profit of GH¢68 million in 2016 as against GH¢51.5 million in 2015, representing an increase of 31.9 per cent.

Net insurance premium rose from GH¢253.7 million in 2015 to GH¢308 million in 2016 while Net Investment Income increased from GH¢74.9 million in 2015 to GH¢85.6 million in 2016.

Mr Trevor Trefgame, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, disclosed this at the company's Seventh Annual General Meeting in Accra on Tuesday.

He said Group Net income of the company shot from GH¢349.3 million in 2015 to GH¢420.5 in 2016.

Mr Trefgame said the company was in the process of entering into partnership with Black Star Holdings Limited to replace Sanlam Emerging Markets Proprietary Limited of South Africa in Enterprise Life, Enterprise Insurance and Enterprise Trustees, three of the Enterprise Group's subsidiaries, to support the growth of the Group in Ghana and West Africa.

Mr Trefgame said the company had extended its product offerings in insurance products for individuals with higher disposable incomes and that development of plans and partnerships were in progress to extend the company's product and service offerings beyond Ghana.

He said Enterprise Group had completed the Funeral Home project at Haatso in Accra and the construction of Advantage Place Office Tower at Ridge in Accra to help increase the company's productivity.

'Against this background, our businesses performance in 2016 was better than anticipated,' he said adding that management would continue to help grow the business to maintain the lead in industry position.

'This places us in a strong position to benefit from the improving economic situation in 2017,' Mr Trefgame said.

No dividend was recommended for payment to the shareholders.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

Monies from Mahama’s 10% pay cut missing

2 hours ago

Nursing trainee quota system will create difficulties – Alex Segbefia

3 hours ago

quot-img-1God accepts those who have blinded their fleshly eyes and opened their spiritual ones(eyes).

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37394.3783
Euro5.13095.1363
Pound Sterling5.68305.6905
Swiss Franc4.52974.5324
Canadian Dollar3.44153.4440
S/African Rand0.32450.3248
Australian Dollar3.44053.4467
body-container-line