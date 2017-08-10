TOP STORIES
NASPA donates 40 pints of blood to hospital
Sunyani, Aug. 09, GNA - A section of the 2016/2017 members of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) in the Sunyani Municipality and Sunyani West District have donated 40 pints of blood to support the Sunyani Municipal Hospital.
The gesture was part of the activities to mark the NASPA week celebration organised by the personnel to end the 2016/2017 national service year in the two areas.
Dr. Fulgentius Dery, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the move by the personnel was well appreciated by the Management and staff of the Hospital.
He said the Hospital must always have a minimum quantity of blood since blood had a time element of preservation and expiration.
Dr. Dery said due to that, Management of the Hospital sometimes supplied some pints of blood to the Sunyani Regional Hospital, Bechem Government Hospital or any other needy health facility in the region to avoid wastage.
He encouraged members of other charitable groups, associations and the general public to willingly and constantly donate blood to stock the blood banks of health facilities in their localities for the benefit of needy patients.
Mr. Wisdom Tuah, the Sunyani Municipal President of NASPA, in an earlier interview with the GNA said as service persons, the donation was another way for the society to benefit from them.
Mr. Tuah said: 'the Hospitals need not to reach zero record of blood shortage' and since individuals would not be willing to walk to the Hospitals to donate, they undertook the exercise as their contribution to save lives.
As part of the event, free health screening was conducted to ascertain the health status and well-being of the participants.
GNA
By Christopher Tetteh, GNA
