modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

NDC Sold Police Recruitment Forms At Party Headquarters - Pius Hadzide

Nana Kwabena Agyare
9 minutes ago | General News
Hon. Pius Hadzide
Hon. Pius Hadzide

Deputy Minister for Youth and sports, Hon. Pius Hadzide has revealed exclusively to Agoo TV that the erstwhile Mahama Administration sold Police Recruitment forms at its party headquarters to party supporters.

He explained that the action by the former administration has all resulted in the high rise of lawlessness in the country.

He added that people have lost respect for the Police force because of the politicising of security agencies like the police force.

“Recruitment of police officers under the former administration was characterized by lots of controversies to an extent that police recruitment forms were sold at the NDC’s party headquarters”.

According to the deputy minister, the new IGP’s plan to restore the integrity of the Ghana police is in line with the president’s plan for the security agencies in the country

He has however encouraged the public to give the police the maximum respect so as to promote a country void of lawlessness. He has also encouraged the police to believe in the Nana Addo led government because they have the interest of our security forces at heart.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

PNC locks suspended General Secretary’s office

2 hours ago

Sawyerr’s Epistle Incoherent, Disjointed, Drunken-Like – Amidu

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Vote for honesty and layalty for you will never find dissapointment in life.

By: Zakiyu Iddris Tandun quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37424.3786
Euro5.13545.1389
Pound Sterling5.67165.6790
Swiss Franc4.48174.4855
Canadian Dollar3.45493.4571
S/African Rand0.33120.3313
Australian Dollar3.45633.4625
body-container-line