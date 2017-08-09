modernghana logo

NPP Brought Illegal Chinese Miners To Ghana - Theophilus Tetteh Chaie

Nana Kwabena Agyare
10 minutes ago | General News
Theophilus Tetteh Chaie
Theophilus Tetteh Chaie

Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie has revealed that the new patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi led a delegation of Chinese illegal miners into the country under president Kufuor’s tenure.

According to him, Former president Kufour sent a group to china to study the techniques involved in doing surface mining because Ghanaians at that time had no technical idea on how to do surface mining.

The delegation he explained was headed by the outspoken Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi.

“Chairman Wontumi led a delegation to china to study the techniques in doing surface mining. It was on their return that the Chinese followed them into the country to begin this illegal mining in the country” he told Bonohene Baffour Awuah on the Yensempa show which airs on Agoo TV.

He added that the NDC government under former president Mahama did a lot to clamp down the high rise of illegal mining which has today ruined our water bodies but according to him, their actions did not gain enough publicity like how the current government is doing.

General News

