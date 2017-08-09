TOP STORIES
He saved everyone but couldn't save himselfBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1354
|5.1389
|Pound Sterling
|5.6716
|5.6790
|Swiss Franc
|4.4817
|4.4855
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4549
|3.4571
|S/African Rand
|0.3312
|0.3313
|Australian Dollar
|3.4563
|3.4625
Ecobank Transnational Hits Stock Investors Radar
Accra, Aug. 9, CDA Consult - Ecobank Transnational Incorporate (ETI), Regional Commercial Bank operating in many African Countries including Ghana recovered from previous day’s marginal slip to hit the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Investors’ radar.
In effect ETI rose by 7.1 per cent to close the day’s trading session at GHc 0.15 per share, and Agribusiness firm, Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) a Ghanaian Oil Palm Plantation continued to attract investors as a result it climbed by 0.4 per cent to close at GHc5.06 per share.
Fan Milk Limited a leading manufacturer of ice cream and yoghurt, and a significant player in the fruit drinks market edged by 0.1 per cent to close at GHc16.10 per share, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market Expert analysis of trading activities obtained by CDA Consult in Accra, on Wednesday indicated.
According to Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market Expert, Unilever Ghana Limited (UNIL) a Ghana-based company engaged in manufacturing of fast moving consumer goods also inched up by 0.1 per cent to close trading at GHc9.02 per share.
The trivial laggards were GCB Bank Limited ascribed as the second largest bank in Ghana by net profit and total assets lost 0.2 per cent to close at GHc5.14 per share and Ghana Oil Company Limited, the nation’s foremost indigenous oil marketing company, also known simply as GOIL also dipped by 1.3 per cent to close at GHc2.29 per share.
According to the Nordea Capital Investment Stock Expert trading ended with transactions registered in 16 equities in an advance to decline ratio of 4:2; this sent the benchmark GSE-Composite Index up by 0.2 per cent to close at 2,267.6 points.
Volume traded was 373,178 shares which were valued at GHc444,593.60.
The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GHc0.3342 with a Year-to-date return of 21.57 per cent.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) offering a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedication to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
Nordea Capital develops investment products that are relevant to the market and that we believe are designed to produce consistent, competitive investment performance.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance