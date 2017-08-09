TOP STORIES
Ghana Business Quality Awards slated for August 26
Accra, Aug. 9, GNA - The Ghana Business Quality Award 2017, an initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG), is slated for Saturday, August 26 at the Banquet Hall, State House at 1800 hours.
The awards, which is under the auspices of the Ministries of Finance and Business Development, in collaboration with the Ghana Standard Authority is on the theme: 'Celebrating 60 years of business quality in Ghana.'
The awards recognises quality leadership skills, business icons representing the 10 regions, companies, products, and services that have met the standards of quality, deserving of praise and commendation from consumers and exploring the possibility of promoting quality products and business services.
A statement issued by Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, Founder/President of the EFG, in Accra, said it was an initiative established with the aim of promoting business development in the communities, the use of quality products and the adoption of effective quality management methodologies by Ghanaian and foreign companies in improving business competitiveness.
It is also intended to promote and raise awareness about the need for quality assurance and management.
Ten regional business Icons and three business quality leaders would be honoured for their role in creating jobs, contributing to the social economic and business development in Ghana as while as their communities.
The Business Quality awards will honour 15 quality registered businesses in Ghana that have demonstrated overall service quality, competitiveness and innovation.
The Made in Ghana quality products of the year award would also honour overall product superior quality, product labelling/packaging, product competitiveness and product standard certification (ISO 9001:2008 certification).
GNA
