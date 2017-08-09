TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1354
|5.1389
|Pound Sterling
|5.6716
|5.6790
|Swiss Franc
|4.4817
|4.4855
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4549
|3.4571
|S/African Rand
|0.3312
|0.3313
|Australian Dollar
|3.4563
|3.4625
Tension Rises In Biakoye
Bright Donkor(middle) Flanked by other executives at the press conference
Tension is mounting in the Biakoye District of the Volta Region, as members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), are up in arms against government over the nominee for District Chief Executive (DCE) in the area.
To this end, the members of the NPP in the area, led by the constituency executives, have petitioned the regional executives, national executives and Office of the President, to stop attempts to nominate an unqualified person to lead the district.
According to them, they have made sacrifices and investments in the district to ensure that the NPP makes inroads in the area.
Their anger stems from reports that one Christy Nutakor, who they claim is a known member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been nominated the DCE nominee to replace Millicent Kabuki Carboo, who was rejected by the assembly after several attempts to confirm her.
The executives and members have also threatened to reject and work against the party if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo goes ahead to nominate Mrs. Christy Nutakor as DCE for the area.
They revealed this at press conference held in Ho, the regional capital recently, which was attended by executives, including the Constituency Chairman, Sulemana Moru and the Communications Director, Bright Donkor.
The Biakoye District is one of the three districts in the region that currently do not have a substantive DCE.
The President's nominee for the area, Millicent Kabuki Carboo, was rejected three times by the Assembly members, thereby leaving the position vacant.
“There is no official statement from the Presidency concerning a new nominee for the area, but the executives and members of the party, say information from reliable sources at the Presidency have hinted them about the nomination of Madam Christy.
They said Madam Christy herself approached some of the executives to help lobby the constituency chairman, party members, chiefs and other key stakeholders over her nomination.
“We cannot understand why Mrs Nutakor is going round the constituency canvassing for support from chiefs and opinion leaders that the President has nominated her for the DCE position,” the Chairman queried?
“This is a breach of our trust and leaves us with no choice, but to vent our frustration over events which beat our imagination before the party becomes a laughing stock in the constituency.”
The Biakoye Communications Director of the NPP, Bright Donkor, in a speech, also questioned whether the constituency does not have qualified NPP members to occupy the position.
“Is the President so desperate for a female to be the DCE that he is ready to sell the party to our opponents in the constituency,” Mr. Donkor quizzed.
Failed DCE Nominee
They disclosed that although the President reserves the right to nominate any qualified Ghanaian of his choice, the party has agreed that the nomination should be in consultation with the constituency executives in the area to ensure proper verification of the credentials of the person.
From Fred Duodu and Gibril Abdul Razak, Ho ( [email protected] )
