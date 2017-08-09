TOP STORIES
An Intellectual Cripple Cannot Be Re-Crippled, Mr. Iddrisu
In the globalized era of the Internet and the Satellite Television Dish, the Minority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, has absolutely no excuse for not being savvy enough to have learned the strategic technique of “Time Sharing,” which is routinely used in the United States’ Congress, to enable members on the floor of the House who have more to say than the time allowed by the Speaker to be able to say the same (See “Speaker Crippling Us – Minority” Classfmonline.com / Modernghana.com 7/27/17).
It just so often happens that in every forum not all the congressional representatives or parliamentarians present or allowed to speak, have either much to say that is very significant or meaningful at all. When that happens, those congressional representatives, or parliamentarians, who do not want to either waste their two or three minutes, or forfeit the same, wisely donate their time to a party member or colleague who needs it. Or better yet, several congressional representatives may decide to have one member or elected representative represent, or speak on their behalf on the floor of the House.
Thus, were Mr. Iddrisu that savvy, as he often publicly pretends to be, he would have asked a couple, or so, other members of the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary minority to synthesize or combine any questions that they may have had to ask Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, when the latter recently appeared before our Members of Parliament to take and answer questions pertaining to the management of his ministerial department or portfolio. Such a strategically savvy approach would have allowed the Minority Leader to hold the House’s floor for at least ten minutes to a quarter-hour.
But, of course, I fully appreciate the comical fact that this simple kindergarten logic may come off to the Tamale-South NDC-MP as an incalculable equation in rocket science of unfathomable proportions. The fact of the matter, however, is that this savvy time-sharing approach is routinely practiced by most advanced democracies, including the United States. And even at faculty-senate meetings at the state university community college where I have been teaching for some two decades now.
I am also perfectly certain that if this procedural protocol is brought to the attention of Speaker Michael Aaron Oquaye, the former University of Ghana’s Law School Dean would have absolutely no qualms or problems, whatsoever, in consenting to the same. Threatening to walk out, as our minority parliamentarians have routinely and rampantly done in the past, has not achieved very much by way of the salutary development of Ghanaian democratic culture. And, by the way, contrary to what Mr. Iddrisu would have the rest of the Ghanaian public believe, parliamentary oversight, or supervision of ministerial appointees, entails far more than merely taking rhetorical potshots at these cabinet appointees, most of whom are themselves elected members of our august House, by the way, on the floor of the same.
Rather, real supervision or legislative oversight of our ministerial appointees necessitates paying official, and unofficial, visits to the fields where these executive operatives literally have their work cut out for them, and ascertaining for themselves, I mean parliamentarians like Mr. Iddrisu, who have served as cabinet ministers themselves, how well their latter-day ministerial colleagues and other equally highly placed government appointees are performing their duties.
The little that I want to add to this discussion on parliamentary protocol, is that I wish President Akufo-Addo could more poetically relabel the so-called “Planting for Food and Jobs” program as “Operation Hunger-Kill.” The latter label, or designation, is far more inspiring and memorable. “Planting for Food and Jobs” sounds like the fuzzy doodling of a drowsy man or woman. It simply does not motivate! Just use my little and humble suggestion and see the great difference that this whole laudable enterprise would make.
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.
