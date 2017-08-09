modernghana logo

Asante Akyem Central Gets MCE

Daily Guide
24 minutes ago | Politics
Susan Akomeah
Susan Akomeah

Susan Akomeah has overwhelmingly been confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante Akyem Central Assembly.

Ms Akomeah polled 34 votes out of 35 votes, which represents 97.1 percent during the first round of voting.

The Asante Akyem Central Municipal Assembly had failed woefully on two occasions to confirm the nominee of the President, George Kyei Baffuor.

The President had no choice than to nominate Susan Akomeah to replace Kyei Baffuor, who is a local government expert.

The outcome of Tuesday's polls showed that the President made a good choice.

The venue was thrown into jubilation when the Electoral Commission officials announced the results.

Ms Akomeah, in her acceptance speech, firmly promised to work hard to help advance the development of the municipality.

She stated that working to ensure President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision for the area would be her major goal.

The newly-elected MCE, who was beaming with smiles, wholeheartedly thanked members of the assembly for reposing confidence in her.

All MMDCEs in the Ashanti Region have been confirmed.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

