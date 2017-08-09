TOP STORIES
If you want peace, let your brother be at ease.By: Thomas Korang
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1354
|5.1389
|Pound Sterling
|5.6716
|5.6790
|Swiss Franc
|4.4817
|4.4855
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4549
|3.4571
|S/African Rand
|0.3312
|0.3313
|Australian Dollar
|3.4563
|3.4625
Ambassador Sells Korean ‘Jollof’
South Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Sung-Su Kim, has waded into the 'jollof' rice rivalry between Ghanaians and Nigerians by asking Ghanaians to also try 'jollof' made in South Korea.
Speaking at a South Korean cuisine cooking contest in Accra as part of activities celebrating South Korea's 40th bilateral relationship with Ghana, the ambassador said Korean 'jollof', called 'Kimchi', is not just very good but also healthy.
“I heard Ghana's famous food is 'jollof'. I have been to Ghana for just three months and I prefer to take 'jollof'. But, of course, I love to promote 'Kimchi' to you. 'Kimchi' is very good for your health,” he added.
There is a raging friendly argument between Ghanaians and Nigerians over which of the two countries has the best 'jollof' rice. Later, it came to light that Senegal is also a big competitor in that area.
The ambassador said he would prefer Ghanaian 'jollof' to that of the Nigerians, however, among the three countries, he would go in for 'Kimchi'.
Saturday's South Korean cuisine cooking contest took place at the Le Must Restaurant at the Accra Mall. It was organised by the South Korean Embassy in Accra as one of the activities to mark the East Asian country's 40th bilateral anniversary in Ghana.
Ghanaian chefs who are well-versed in cooking Korean type of dishes took part in the cooking activities, while the general public sampled the variety of dishes which were presented in a buffet style.
Grace Ezi won the best cook prize after the contest. She received a certificate and a cash prize among attractive packages. Sarah Amankwah and Stanley Agbofa took the second and third place positions respectively.
The event was hosted by actress Ama K. Abebrese, with performances from celebrated Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame.
The Korean cooking contest is one of many other activities to celebrate and also strengthen the Korea-Ghana relationship.
By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News