Empower youthful generational thinkers to safeguard nation - Prof Adei
Accra, Aug. 08, GNA - Professor Stephen Adei, the former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), on Tuesday, called for the training of the youth in tenacious moral capacity to transform the country.
He said it was time to build the young people not just intellectuality and in leadership competencies but in moral integrity so that they would provide a new paradigm in terms of character, competence and care for the people.
Mr Adei explained that part of the problem Africa was facing today was the lack of quality leadership.
The youth must, therefore, be given leadership skills to increase the pool of potential leaders and to challenge them to be men and women of integrity who would want to leave behind them an institution or a corporation and a country that had been transformed for the good.
Prof Adei made the call at the Graphic Communications Group Limited's (GCGL) Photo Exhibition 2017 in Accra dubbed: '60 Years of Independence through the Lens of Graphic'.
The historic photo exhibition seeks to tell the history of Ghana over the past 60 years, in pictures that highlight major political and social events of national essence.
Speaking on the topic: '21st Century Leadership and Preparation of Africa towards a better World', Prof Adei said there was the need to train leaders who would be able to manage power and resist the temptation to use public office for personal gain.
He explained that there must be a paradigm shift to galvanise the citizens led by Civil Society Leadership to demand good governance and deal with political and bureaucratic corruption.
He urged Civil Society Organisations to highlight the issues of leadership, corruption, basic education and galamsey to promote quality change in society.
Mr Kenneth Ashigbey, the Managing Director of GCGL, said the programme sought to help tell the story of the country by bringing back the good memories on our history in photo guards.
He expressed the hope that the photos and stories behind them would excite patriotism in the citizenry and make them die a little more for the country.
He, therefore, tasked the citizenry to contribute their quota to national development
GNA
By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA
Social News