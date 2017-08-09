TOP STORIES
DFID assist GHS to cover deprived areas
Accra, Aug.08, GNA - The Department for International Development (DFID) has donated assorted items valued at £978,840.25 to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to improve the implementation of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) in deprived districts.
The items include two station wagon Nissan patrols, 10 Nissan pick-ups, 200 TVS motorbikes, 500 bicycles and 24 Lenovo laptops to aid in project activities.
The donation would aid the Brong Ahafo, Eastern, Central and Western Regions under the Maternal, Child Health and Nutrition Improvement Project (MCHNP).
It would facilitate service delivery in the districts, sub-districts and CHPS communities; especially aid healthcare officers to conduct outreach services, provide immunisation and growth promotion services, home visits, and disease surveillance.
Mr Archie Laing, the Programme Manager DFID, handing over the items, said despite the huge investments in the health sector by the Government the country was still struggling to deliver high-quality health services that could provide prevention, care and treatment when needed at an affordable cost.
Mr Laing said the two Nissan station wagons would be distributed to the Western and Central regional health directorates and the 10 Nissan Pick-Ups would also be distributed to 10 deprived district health directorates.
Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the Director General of the GHS, expressed gratitude to the DFID for the numerous support it was rendering to Ghana and said this would enhance health delivery in the respective districts.
He said this would enhance the service delivery of the Appointed Community Health Volunteers who assisted health staff at the community level.
GNA
By Samira Larbie/Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA
