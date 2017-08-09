TOP STORIES
Doing good aii the time is not wrong,but can sometimes brings you a very very big problems.By: forster lee germany
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1354
|5.1389
|Pound Sterling
|5.6716
|5.6790
|Swiss Franc
|4.4817
|4.4855
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4549
|3.4571
|S/African Rand
|0.3312
|0.3313
|Australian Dollar
|3.4563
|3.4625
GIPC organises forum for young entrepreneurs
Accra, Aug. 8, GNA - The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has organised a forum for young entrepreneurs to familiarise themselves with the operations of the Centre.
The forum, on the theme; 'Connect, Accelerate and Grow' was to share the Centre's strategy and expose the young entrepreneurs to the GIPC ACT 865 as well as sensitize them on how to strategically prepare their businesses for partnerships.
Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, said the forum was critical to develop the entrepreneurial potentials of the youth to accelerate economic development considering the high rate of unemployment.
Mr Grant urged the youth to focus on their skills and ideas and work hard to achieve their goals, saying; 'It is through hard work and perseverance that you will achieve success'.
He encouraged them to dress decently and work on their communication skills to catch the eyes of investors, since they constitute a great value for business growth.
Mr Grant said it was imperative for young entrepreneurs to sacrifice their time to perfect on their skills and potentials and not spend time on less important things that would not profit their career.
He urged them to be creative and innovative and understand the market trends adding that the GIPC had engaged in series of reforms to make investment attractive to both local and foreigners.
Mr Grant said the Centre would be more aggressive on disseminating information about the investment horizon to facilitate easy partnership among the business community.
Mr Daniel McKorley, the Group CEO of McDan Shipping, urged the youth to work on their attitudes to succeed in life as attitudes contribute about 75 per cent to success while skills contribute 25 per cent.
He expressed concern about how some of the youth want to get rich overnight, stressing it takes patience, discipline and persistence to achieve a realistic goal.
Madam Hamdiya Ismaila, the General Manager of Venture Capital, encouraged small and medium enterprises to develop a good business plan to make it easy to access fund.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance