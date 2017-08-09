TOP STORIES
President Akufo-Addo extends IGP's tenure
Accra, Aug. 8, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the tenure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante Apeatu, by two years, after reaching the retirement age of 60, the Ghana News Agency has learnt.
The President appointed Mr Apeatu as the Acting IGP on January 25, 2017, after the exit of his predecessor, Mr John Kudalor.
The GNA, hereby, submits a brief profile of Mr Apeatu.
Mr David Asante Appeatu served as the Director of the Specialised Crime and Analysis (SCA) Unit at the INTERPOL Headquarters in Lyon, France.
He holds a Masters' Degree in Chemistry from the Kharkov State University in Russia and is a trained Forensic Scientist in various disciplines such as Document Examination, Firearms and Ballistics, and Controlled Drug Analysis.
He is a Government of Ghana gazetted Firearms Examiner and also a gazetted Controlled Drug Analyst.
Mr Asante-Apeatu has performed various assignments in Ghana as well as outside Ghana.
In Ghana, he was the Lead Investigator in the serial killing of more than 30 women that led to the arrest of a culprit who was prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to death.
Under the supervision of Mr Asante-Apeatu, and based on intelligence, the CID successfully conducted an operation that resulted in the seizure of 588 kilogrammes of cocaine with the street value of about $38 million.
Internationally, he had worked at the Sarajevo Police Academy as an instructor in Human Dignity, Police Ethics and Criminal Investigations under the auspices of the United Nations Task Force in Bosnia-Herzegovina from 1997 to 1998.
He was the team leader in Homicide Investigation at the request of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNAMIL).
He was the team leader in investigations into the mass murder of more than 50 people, mostly West African nationals, in The Gambia.
GNA
