TOP STORIES
"Politicians are the same all over. They promise to build a bridge even when there is no river"By: A.C. Acquah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1354
|5.1389
|Pound Sterling
|5.6716
|5.6790
|Swiss Franc
|4.4817
|4.4855
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4549
|3.4571
|S/African Rand
|0.3312
|0.3313
|Australian Dollar
|3.4563
|3.4625
Egbert Faibille To Head National Petroleum Commission
Renowned journalist and lawyer Egbert Faibille has been appointed Chief Executive officer of the National Petroleum Commission by President Akufo-Addo, StarrFMonline.com has learnt.
The appointment is expected to be announced soon by the Presidency.
Egbert is the publisher of the Ghanaian Observer Newspaper. He had previously worked for the Independent Newspaper.
After graduating from law school, he worked with lawyer Yoni Kulendi after which he moved on to establish his own law firm Faibille & Faibille.
He is 47.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News